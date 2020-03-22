  • search
    Coronavirus cases rise to 324 as India observes 'Janta Curfew'

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday with 60 persons testing positive as several states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, announcing partial shutdowns and imposing restrictions on people's movement and gatherings among a slew of precautionary measures.

    The country is observing a janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for social distancing, asking people, barring those in essential services, not to get out of their homes.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
