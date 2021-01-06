Coronavirus cases: India-UK flights to resume from today amid new COVID strain fears

20 more people test positive for new UK COVID-19 strain in India; Total rises to 58

New Delhi, Jan 06: In a recent development, flights between the United Kingdom and India will restart from today with a limit of 30 carriers operational between the countries every week. The suspension of flights was announced after the UK reported the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 in that country.

Some of the passengers who had returned from the UK to India were also found infected with the new strain.

Earlier, the Centre had announced that the international flights with the UK will resume operations from January 8. The development comes after the flight services between the two countries were suspended on December 22 in the wake of a more infectious coronavirus strain found in UK's population.

The new coronavirus strain has so far claimed over 58 travellers in India.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK when services resume from January 8 and that this arrangement will continue till January 23.

India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7 as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in the UK.