Coronavirus cases: India reports 9,309 new COVID-19 cases, 87 related deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 12: Union health ministry on Friday said that India reported less than 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus cases for the third time this month, as 9,309 new infections, reported in the preceding 24 hours. For the sixth time in the month, there were less than 100 daily fatalities, with 87 fresh COVID-19 related deaths taking the death toll to 155,447 or 1.43 per cent of the national tally.

It can be seen that on February 2 and 9, there were 8,635 and 9,110 new cases, respectively.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Yavatmal on February 20

After witnessing a marginal spike in the last daily count, the number of active cases once again saw a sharp decline, with a dip of 6,636 infections taking the tally to 135,926 or 1.31 per cent of the total cases, as per the dashboard.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to rise, as 15,858 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking total recovered cases to 10,589,230 and the national recovery rate to 97.26 per cent.

Left, Congress call for 12-hour shutdown to protest against police crackdown on Kolkata march

According to Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR), India's latest new positive cases are from 765,944 samples tested by it on February 11. The agency has said that it has tested 204,789,784 samples for the disease thus far, including those from February 11.

India is the second-highest globally after that of the United States, has been praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its handling of the pandemic. While India has seen a sharp decline in its daily new cases, the pandemic is still very much active in the US.