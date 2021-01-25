Coronavirus cases: India reports 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths in last 24 hours

We have the resources and the experience to run this gigantic vaccination drive

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 25: Union health ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,06,67,736 with 13,203 new cases in a day, while 1,03,30,084 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.83 per cent. There are 1,84,182 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 1.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the health ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,06,67,736 and the death toll climbed to 1,53,470 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 131 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a total of 18,78,02,827 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 18th January.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 131 latest fatalities include 45 from Maharashtra, 20 from Kerala, 8 from West Bengal, 8 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 from Delhi and 7 from Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,53,470 deaths reported so far in the country include 50,785 from Maharashtra followed by 12,316 from Tamil Nadu, 12,197 from Karnataka, 10,808 from Delhi, 10,115 from West Bengal, 8,617 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,147 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,555 from Punjab and 4,376 from Gujarat.