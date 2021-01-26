Chennai reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in over 9 months

Coronavirus cases: India records less than 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases, tally over 10.76 million

New Delhi, Jan 26: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India reported 9,102 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, the lowest since January 19, and 117 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload also dipped below 180,000 as its tally stood at 10,676,838, the health ministry said.

According to reports, there are 177,266 active COVID-19 cases and 10,345,985 patients of the coronavirus disease have been cured to date. The data further said that 15,901 people were discharged from across the country with 15,901 cured between Monday and Tuesday morning.

And, 20,23,809 people have been vaccinated so far since the countrywide vaccination started on January 16.