Coronavirus cases: India records 8,635 new COVID-19 cases; 94 fatalities in last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 02: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India recorded 8,635 fresh cases and the tally increased to 1,07,66,245, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,48,406, pushing the national recovery rate to 97.05 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the death toll due to the viral disease in the country has climbed to 1,54,486 with 94 more fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,48,406 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.05 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country continues to remain below the two lakh- mark.

On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 94 new fatalities include 27 from Maharashtra, 5 from Chhattisgarh, 17 from Kerala, 1 from Punjab, 6 from West Bengal, 3 from Delhi, 7 from Tamil Nadu, 4 from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 1,54,486 deaths caused by the viral disease, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 51,109, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,363), Karnataka (12,220), Delhi (10,856), West Bengal (10,179), Uttar Pradesh (8,662) and Andhra Pradesh (7,154).