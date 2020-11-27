Coronavirus cases: India records 43,082 new COVID-19 cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Nov 27: Union health ministry on Friday said that India reported 43,082 new coronavirus cases and 492 deaths, taking total number of cases in the country to 93 lakh. According to the health ministry, there are currently 4 lakh active cases across the country, while over 87 lakh patients have been discharged.

It can be seen the country's coronavirus tally mounted to 93,09,787 while the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 and the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 4,55,555 an increase of 3,211 cases from Thursday, even though it remained below 5 lakh for the 17th consecutive day.

According to ICMR, over 13,70,62,749 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till November 26, with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday. The health ministry also said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.