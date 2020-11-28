Coronavirus cases: India records 41,322 new COVID-19 cases, 485 deaths in last 24 hours

10 States have almost 77 per cent of active coronavirus caseload in country: Centre to SC

New Delhi, Nov 28: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.5 lakh with 41,322 new cases in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,51,110 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 485 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent.

It can be seen that there are 4,54,940 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.87 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.