Coronavirus cases: India records 36,594 new COVID cases, 540 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Dec 04:

New Delhi, Dec 04: Union health ministry on Friday said that India's COVID-19 caseload went past 95.71 lakh with the single-day spike of 36,594 fresh infections being reported. According to the health ministry, the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,16,289 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,16,082 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 14,47,27,749 samples have been tested up to December 3 with 11,70,102 samples being tested on Thursday.