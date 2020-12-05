India biggest buyer of COVID-19 vaccine with 1.6 bn doses, experts say this could cover 60 pc population

Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute among 6 named 'Asians of the Year' by Singapore daily

Coronavirus cases: India records 36,652 new COVID cases, 512 deaths in a day

New Delhi, Dec 05: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 36,652 new infections reported in a day, the COVID-19 caseload on Saturday crossed 96 lakh-mark. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 90.5 lakh.

According to the health ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,08,211, while the death toll climbed to 512 with 1,39,700 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. As of now, the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Talks on cold chain for COVID-19 vaccine begin between India and Luxembourg firm

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,58,822 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 per cent.

The data further said that the active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,09,689 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.26 per cent of the total caseload.

The health ministry also said that India's COVID-19 active caseload has fallen to comprise 4.35 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far from 4.44 per cent on Thursday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.