Coronavirus cases: India records 36,603 new COVID cases, 501 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 02: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded a single-day spike of 36,603 fresh COVID cases as India's caseload rose to 94.99 lakh. The death toll climbed to 1,38,122 after 501 more fatalities were recorded, while the recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the data updated on Wednesday.

The coronavirus tally mounts to 94,99,413. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the country in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the second time this month.

According to the health ministry, the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

However, the active caseload remained below five lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,28,644 active cases in the country which comprise 4.51 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the ICMR, 14,24,45,949 samples have been tested so far with 10,96,651 samples being tested on Tuesday.

More than 14.13 crore tests for the detection of coronavirus infection have been conducted so far, while the cumulative positivity rate has declined from 7.15 per cent on November 11 to 6.69 per cent on December 1, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.