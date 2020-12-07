Coronavirus cases: India records 32,981 COVID cases in last 24 hours, 391 new deaths

New Delhi, Dec 07: Union health ministry on Monday said that India detected 32,981 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 3,96,729. With 39,109 new recoveries, the health ministry said that the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 91,39,901, pushing the recovery rate to 94.37 per cent today.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,77,203, including 3,96,729 active cases and 91,39,901 recoveries. With 391 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,573.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Serum Institute of India, became the first indigenous company to seek emergency use authorization for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covishield.

Don’t know where records of COVID-19 vaccine expert group are key: Health Ministry

The pune-based institute in collaboration with ICMR is conducting its phase-3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate. This comes a day after US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer asked for an emergency use of its vaccine candidate.