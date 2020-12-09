Coronavirus cases: India records 32,080 new COVID cases; death toll mounts to 1,41,360

Christmas 2020: How will this festive season look like amid Covid19 pandemic

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 09: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded 32,080 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 deaths, pushing tally to 97.35 lakh. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 while the death toll climbed to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

COVID-19 briefing: 60 foreign envoys arrive in India

There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to ICMR, a total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.

This comes on a day when the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is the National Regulatory Authority of India, will review the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech - the three pharma companies that have sought emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.