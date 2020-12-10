Coronavirus cases: India records 31,522 new COVID-19 cases; death toll at 1,41,772

Newly wed woman in UP, 8 others test positive for COVID-19 after groom dies

New Delhi, Dec 10: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India reported 31,522 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to the 97.6 lakh mark. The number of cases in the country surged to 97,67,371.

According to the health ministry, the country recorded 412 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,41,772 in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The total number of active cases has reached 3,72,293.

Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent.

A total of 15,07,59,726 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to December 9. Of these, 9,22,959 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The 412 new fatalities include 75 from Maharashtra, 50 from Delhi, 47 from West Bengal, 35 from Kerala, 26 from Haryana, 20 each from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The total 1,41,772 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,902 from Maharashtra followed by 11,900 from Karnataka, 11,836 from Tamil Nadu, 9,813 from Delhi, 8,867 from West Bengal, 7,987 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,045 from Andhra Pradesh and 4,980 from Punjab.

As many as 2,463 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.