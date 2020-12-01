For India, 2020 will be known as year of internal discovery: PM Modi

Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says

Fines for not wearing masks, discounts for shopping during lean hrs among Centre's SOPs for markets

Fake: PM Modi did not arrive in Zydus Cadila chairman’s car for Changodar visit

Coronavirus cases: India records 31,118 new COVID cases, 482 fatalities in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 01: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 94,62,00-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88,89,585, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent.

According to the health ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,62,810 with 31,118 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,621 with 482 new fatalities.

Experts feel farmers’ protest could act as COVID-19 super spreaders

It can be seen that the active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 21st consecutive day. There are 4,35,603 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,89,585 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.