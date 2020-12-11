Coronavirus cases: India records 29,398 new COVID-19 cases, 414 deaths in last 24 hours

Virus is contained as we are a month away from COVID-19 vaccine: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, Dec 11: Union health ministry on Friday said that India reported as many as 29,398 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally closer to the 98 lakh mark. The number of cases in the country surged to 97,96,770.

According to the health ministry, the total number of active cases has reached 3,63,749. The total discharged cases stand at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.84 per cent.

In the 24-hour period, India recorded 414 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,42,186. The fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

A total of 151,632,223 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 10th December. Of these, 8,72,497 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 2,463 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.