Coronavirus cases: India records 27,071 new COVID cases; tally at 98,84,100

New Delhi, Dec 14: Union health ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 98,84,000-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease reached 93,88,159, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to data, the active COVID-19 caseload continues to remain below the 5 lakh-mark. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload.

