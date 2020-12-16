Coronavirus cases: India records 26,382 new COVID cases; Tally nears 10 million mark

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 16: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded 26,382 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 99,32,548. The national recovery rate is now at 95.21 per cent. With 387 new deaths, India's toll of coronavirus-related deaths has mounted to 1,44,096.

    covid

    Meanwhile, the total discharged or recovered cases in India stand at 94,56,449 with 33,813 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

    The total active cases in the country stand at 3,32,002 which comprises 3.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

    Biden to take oath outside US Capitol building amidst COVID-19 restrictions

    On August 7, India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

    Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said, five states, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra, account for 56 per cent of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
    X