Coronavirus cases: India records 24,712 new COVID-19 cases, 29,791 recoveries

New Delhi, Dec 24: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India recorded 24,712 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 1,01,23,778. The national recovery rate is now at 95.75 per cent. The death toll has climbed to 1,46,756 with 312 new deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The total active cases in the country stand at 2,83,849 which comprises 2.80 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total discharged cases stand at 96,93,173 with 29,791 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country tested 16,53,08,366 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday that is, 23 December. India has so far tested 10,39,645 samples so far, revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.