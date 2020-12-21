Coronavirus cases: India records 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, 333 fatalities in last 24 hours

UK flights banned as Britain says new coronavirus strain 'out of control

New Delhi, Dec 21: Union health ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560, with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 per cent. According to reports, the death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. However, the COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 4 lakh-mark.

Currently, there are 3,03,639 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday, according to ICMR.