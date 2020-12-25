Coronavirus cases: India records 23,068 new COVID-19 cases, 336 deaths in last 24 hours

New COVID strains found in UK, S Africa less likely to change efficacy of under development vaccines: Vice Prez informed

New Delhi, Dec 25: Union health ministry on Friday said that India recorded as many as 23,068 COVID cases and 336 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,01,46,846 crore. With 336 deaths, the toll climbed to 1,47,092.

Accoridng to the health ministry, the total active cases in the country stand at 2,81,919 which comprises 95.77 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total discharged cases stand at 97,17,834 with 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

Meanwhile, the country tested 16,63,05,762 samples for COVID-19 on Thursday that is, 24 December. India has so far tested 9,97,396 samples so far, revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 18,649,350 and 329,022, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 1.01 crore while the country's death toll soared to 1.4 lakh.