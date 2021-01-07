Here are the list of states where schools will reopen this month

Coronavirus cases: India records 20,346 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 07: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries breached one crore-mark. The death toll increased to 1,50,336 with 222 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the health ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,16,859 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Emergency approval in India to help supply COVID-19 vaccine across globe: AstraZeneca

It can be seen that the COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day. There are 2,28,083 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.19 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28.