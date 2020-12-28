Coronavirus cases: India records 20,021 new COVID cases, 279 deaths

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 28: Union health ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871, with 20,021 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.83 per cent.

According to health ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

It can be seen that there are 2,77,301 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.72 per cent of the total caseload. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 279 new fatalities include 66 from Maharashtra, 29 from West Bengal, 16 from Delhi, 25 from Kerala and 13 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,47,901 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,255 from Maharashtra followed by 12,062 from Karnataka, 12,069 from Tamil Nadu, 10,453 from Delhi, 9,598 from West Bengal, 8,306 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,094 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,299 from Punjab.