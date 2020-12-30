Coronavirus cases: India records 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Covaxin can work against mutated coronavirus because of two hypotheses: Bharat Biotech

New Delhi, Dec 30: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India recorded as many as 20,550 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 1,02,44,853. The recoveries crossed 98 lakh with 26,572 new discharge, while the death toll increased to 1,48,439 with 286 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

On Tuesday, India reported a total of 16,432 new infections, the lowest in a little over six months. The daily new coronavirus infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the third time this month.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 9,83,4141 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.92 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 2,62,272 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 17,09,22,030 samples have been tested up to December 29 with 11,20,281 samples being tested on Tuesday.