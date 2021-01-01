India records less than 300 COVID-19 deaths for 7th straight day as new cases push tally upwards

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 01: Union health ministry on Friday said that 20,036 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,02,86,710. The total number of COVID-19 active cases has reached 2,54,254 while recoveries have reached 98,83,461. As many as 23,181 coronavirus patients were recovered and discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry also said that a total of 256 fatalities took India's coronavirus death toll to 1,48,994.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,31,11,694 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 31. Of these, 10,62,420 samples were tested yesterday.

Key meet on approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech COVID vaccines today

Meanwhile, the COVID vaccination dry run will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2. The government has asked all States and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the vaccine rollout.

According to the health ministry, the activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least three session sites. Whereas, some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.