As mass dry run begins, India should watch out for these errors over COVID vaccination

Coronavirus cases: Three test positive for COVID-19 who returned to Kolkata from UK

All passengers from UK to be tested for COVID-19 on arrival: Health ministry

Coronavirus cases: India records 19,079 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 2.5 lakh

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 02: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 19,079 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the daily new coronavirus infections in the country dipped below 20,000 for the first time this month.

According to the health ministry, the COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,305,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99 lakh. The death toll increased to 1,49,218 with 224 new fatalities, it added.

Bengal all set for COVID-19 vaccine dry run

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged 99,06,387, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 2,50,183 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, administrations of all states and union territories is conducting a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination today, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites.

COVID-19 vaccine dry run LIVE: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan visits GTB Hospital

Vaccines to be provided for free across India, says health min | Oneindia News

Some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support, while Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their capital, the Union Health Ministry said.