Explained: What is double masking; How is it more effective amid new strain of COVID-19 viruses

20 members of a family removed from US flight after mask of 1 slipped under nose

Coronavirus cases: India records 18,855 new COVID-19 cases; 163 new deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 29: Union health ministry on Friday said that India's latest daily count of COVID-19 cases witnessed a sharp spike as 18,855 new infections took the country's tally to 10,720,048. In its previous daily count, the country had reported 11,666 cases, meaning that the latest spike is nearly 7,200 infections higher than the previous one.

According to the health ministry, the number of recoveries from the disease is closing in on the 10.4 million mark, as 20,746 new discharges took total recovered cases to 10,394,352. Death toll crossed the 154,000 mark as 163 fresh fatalities took the total number of deaths to 154,010.

Uttar Pradesh govt to withdraw cases filed against COVID-19 lockdown violaters

Meanwhile, active cases slumped below 172,000 and are at 171,686, a dip of 2,054 cases. Recoveries, active cases and deaths comprise 96.94 per cent, 1.62 per cent and 1.44 per cent respectively of the total cases.

On Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it had tested 742,306 samples for COVID-19 till January 28, taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 195,081,079.

Pakistan says India should avail its offer for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

These latest numbers come in a week India reported its lowest daily count since June 2020; 9,102 cases reported on January 26 was the first time the country had recorded less than 10,000 fresh cases since June 3, 2020, when 8,909 infections were reported.

India is currently also in the middle of what is the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, which commenced on January 16. A total of 2,928,053 healthcare workers have been inoculated thus far, the latest health ministry figures show.