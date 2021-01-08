Coronavirus cases: India records 18,139 new COVID cases, 234 deaths in 24 hours

Indians will get COVID-19 vaccine in next few days: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 08: Union health ministry on Friday said that India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,13,417 with 18,139 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,50,570 as 234 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the health ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,37,398, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.39 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 18th consecutive day. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 2.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till January 7, including 9,35,369 on Thursday.