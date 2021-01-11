After months of resisting, China allows WHO officials to visit from Thursday to probe coronavirus origin

Coronavirus cases: India records 16,311 new COVID-19 cases, 161 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 11: Union health ministry on Monday said that India reported 16,311 new coronavirus cases which was 12 per cent lower than Sunday. With the addition of fresh infections, the overall cases in the country have crossed 1.04 crore cases so far, including 1.5 lakh deaths.

According to reports, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1.9 million people worldwide, according to a tally compiled by news agency AFP using official sources and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States is the country most affected with more than 372,000 deaths, followed by Brazil (more than 202,000), India (over 150,000), Mexico (over 132,000) and the United Kingdom (over 80,000).

Meanwhile, it can be seen that all the states in the country have started preparing strategy for the inoculation drive ahead of India's coronavirus vaccination drive that will begin January 16.

Delhi became the first state to announce its schedule for COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers, who will be inoculated in the phase 1 of the vaccination drive.