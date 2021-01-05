South Africa coronavirus variant 501.V2: What is the new variant? Is it more dangerous?

Coronavirus cases: India records 16,375 new COVID cases, 201 fatalities in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 05: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,56,845 with 16,375 new infections being reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,49,850 with 201 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the health ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

There are 2,31,036 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

COVID-19 tally in India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

As many as 201 new fatalities, include 29 from Maharashtra, 25 from West Bengal, 12 from Delhi, 19 from Kerala and 10 from Uttar Pradesh, were recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,49,850 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,695 from Maharashtra followed by 12,110 from Karnataka, 12,166 from Tamil Nadu, 10,597 from Delhi, 9,817 from West Bengal, 8,413 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,118 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,400 from Punjab.