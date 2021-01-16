YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus cases: India records 15,158 fresh COVID-19 cases, 175 deaths in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India reported 15,158 fresh infections, slightly lower than Friday, taking the total tally to over 10.54 million. With 16,977 recoveries and 175 deaths, the total COVID-19 tally of India stands at 10,542,841.

    covid

    However, the number of active cases consisted of 2.02 per cent of the total tally as active cases dropped to 2,11,033. On Friday, as many as 15,590 COVID-19 cases were reported in India.

    Explained: How two COVID-19 shots, launched in India work

    For the past few days, the number of daily infections has remained below 20,000, indicating a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation of the country.

    January 16 also marks as a significant date in India's fight against COVID-19 as the emergency vaccination drive of healthcare workers begins from today. Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated across the country today.

    Kerala continues to report the highest number of infections with over 5,000 Covid-19 cases being reported daily. On Friday, Kerala reported 5,624 new cases and 23 related deaths, taking the caseload to 8,36,883 and the toll to 3,415.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X