Coronavirus cases: India records 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 163 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, jan 22: Union health ministry on Friday said that India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,25,428 with 14,545 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day. The death toll increased to 1,53,032 with 163 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,83,708 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.78 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 1,88,688 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.78per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

Earlier, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

A total of 1,53,032 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,634 from Maharashtra followed by 12,299 from Tamil Nadu, 12,187 from Karnataka, 10,782 from Delhi, 10,089 from West Bengal,8,597 from Uttar Pradesh and, 7,142 from Andhra Pradesh.