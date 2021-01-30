Coronavirus cases: India records 13,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, 137 fatalities

New Delhi, Jan 30: Union health minister on Saturday said that India recorded 13,083 fresh cases with the tally shooting up to 1,07,33,131. While the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,09,160, the national recovery rate stands at 96.98 per cent.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country remained below two lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for only 1.60 per cent of the total number of cases, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,50,81,079 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 7,42,306 on Thursday.

The 137 new fatalities include 56 from Maharashtra, 7 from Chhattisgarh, 22 from Kerala, 11 from Punjab. 7 from West Bengal, 6 each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, 4 from Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.