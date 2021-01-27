Coronavirus cases: India records 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths in a day

Chennai reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in over 9 months

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 27: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent.

With 137 more fatalities, the death toll reached 1,53,724, the data from the health ministry at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

According to the health ministry, there are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 1.65 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 19,36,13,120 samples have been tested up to January 26 with 5,50,426 samples being tested on Tuesday.