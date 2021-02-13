YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus cases: India records 12,143 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths in the last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 12,143 new COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths taking the total tally to 10,892,746. The overall death toll reached over 1.55 lakh (155,550), as per the Union health ministry's coronavirus dashboard.

    covid

    According to health ministry, in the last 24 hours, daily fatalities have slightly increased as for the past few days, the number was below 100.

    India begins roll out of second shot against COVID-19 today

    The national recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent with a total of 10,600,625 recoveries. The recovery rate of the country is among one of the highest in the world.

    There has been a slight rise in the active Covid-19 caseload in the last 24 hours. Earlier this week, active coronavirus caseload had witnessed a sharp decline of plummeting from 1.48 lakh when the week began to 1.35 lakh reported on Friday.

    As per the health ministry data, the active coronavirus caseload in the country has risen to 1.36 lakh. However, total active cases in the country still constitute 1.25 per cent of the total cases. The mortality rate of the country stands at 1.43 per cent.

    The nationwide vaccination drive in the country is in full swing as India crossed the milestone of seven million of immunisation.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine pandemic

    Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X