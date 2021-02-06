Coronavirus cases: India records 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, takes nation's tally to 1.08 crore

Why vaccine is a must in fight against Coronavirus? Dr Randeep Guleria explains

New Delhi, Feb 06: Union health ministry on Saturday said that Indian recorded 11,713 new COVID-19 cases in a day, while 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 97.19 per cent on Saturday.

According to health ministry, there are 1,48,590 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.37 per cent of the total caseload.

The total COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 95 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 20,06,72,589 samples have been tested up to February 5 with 7,40,794 samples being tested on Friday.

The 95 latest fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra and 19 from Kerala. The total 1,54,918 deaths reported so far in the country include 51,255 from Maharashtra, followed 12,379 from Tamil Nadu, 12,230 from Karnataka, 10,873 from Delhi, 10,201 from West Bengal, 8,682 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,158 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,635 from Punjab and 4,393 from Gujarat.