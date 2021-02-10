Coronavirus cases: India records 11,067 new COVID-19 cases, 94 new fatalities in last 24 hours

COVID-19: New cases fall below 10,000 for second time in February

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 10: Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 infections being reported in a day, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day. The death toll increased to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities.

According to the health ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.27 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The data stated that there are 1,41,511 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.30 per cent of the total caseload.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested up to February 9 with 7,36,903 samples being tested on Tuesday.