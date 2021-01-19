Seropositivity for COVID-19 found to be lesser in smokers, vegetarians: CSIR

As part of diplomatic outreach, India to give COVID-19 vaccine to other countries in few weeks

Indian-American who lived in airport for 3 months over virus fear arrested

Coronavirus cases: India records 10,064 new COVID-19 cases; 137 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 19: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,05,81,837 with 10,064 new cases in a day, while 1,02,28,753 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.66 per cent.

There are 2,00,528 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 1.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the health ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,05,81,837 and the death toll climbed to 1,52,556 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 137 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

Donald Trump lifts travel restrictions on Britain, Brazil despite surge in Covid cases

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

3,81,305 beneficiaries received COVID vaccine, 580 adverse events reported: Govt

The 137 latest fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 17 from Kerala, 10 from West Bengal, 4 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 each from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,52,556 deaths reported so far in the country include 50,473 from Maharashtra followed by 12,272 from Tamil Nadu, 12,175 from Karnataka, 10,754 from Delhi, 10,063 from West Bengal, 8,580 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,141 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,509 from Punjab and 4,367 from Gujarat.