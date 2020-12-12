Coronavirus cases: India crosses 98 lakh-mark with 30,005 new COVID cases

Virus is contained as we are a month away from COVID-19 vaccine: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 30,005 COVID cases and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's tally crossed the 98 lakh mark on Saturday, according to Health Ministry data.

The tally mounted to 98,26,775 while the death toll jumped to 1,42,628. The total active cases continued to remain below 400,000 for a seventh consecutive day.

The total number of people recovering from the disease reached nearly 9.3 million, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The total discharged cases stand at 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.89 per cent.

Delhi's total caseload nears 600,000-marks, as 2,385 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours with over 71,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 3.33 per cent.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 70 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.59 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.