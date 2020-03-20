  • search
    Coronavirus cases in India rises to 195; death toll up to 10,000 globally

    New Delhi, Mar 20: The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 195 in India, according to the latest Health Ministry data on Friday, 20 March while the global death toll climbs up to 10,000.

    The United States has reported 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths, while Italy became the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths at 3,405, surpassing even China.

    

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday, 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

    Coronavirus cure: All you need to know about anti-malaria drug Chloroquine

    Millions of people could die from the new coronavirus, particularly in poor countries, if it is allowed to spread unchecked, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday, appealing for a coordinated global response to contain it. "If we let the virus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people," he said. "Global solidarity is not only a moral imperative, it is in everyone's interests," he said.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 9:33 [IST]
