    Coronavirus cases in India rise to 90,927, death toll at 2,872; highest spike yet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 90,927 on Sunday, 17 May, according to the Health Ministry.

    There are now 53,946 active cases across the country, while 2,872 people have died. As many as 35,109 patients have been cured or discharged.

    Fact check: Does spraying on disinfectant on streets kill coronavirus

    Meanwhile, the third phase of the nationwide lockdown with 'considerable relaxations' is ending today i.e May 17, while the fourth phase of the lockdown is supposed to continue from tomorrow (May 18) till May 31.

    Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently.

    According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 30,000 positive cases of infection, and more than 1,100 deaths.

    Negative list to detail activities during lockdown: MHA guidelines soon

    As many as 884 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 18,396, while death toll due to the pandemic rose to 696 with 41 new deaths. 238 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Of 18,396 cases, 4,806 have recovered so far.

    The BMC also said that of the 41 deaths recorded on Saturday, 14 had taken place between May 7 and 12.

    In Ahmedabad, at least 700 "super spreaders" were found coronavirus positive in a massive screening of vegetable sellers and shopkeepers conducted in a week after officials had ordered closure of shops, except those selling milk and medicines, between May 7 and 14.

