    Coronavirus cases in India rise to 3.32 lakh; over 11,000 new cases for third straight day

    New Delhi, June 15: India reports 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, according to Union health ministry. The total number of cases has now gone up to 3,32,424, and the toll is at 9,520. India is now the fourth most-affected country in the world.

    The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 9,520, the Union Health Ministry has said.

    There were 153,106 active coronavirus patients in India, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. On the positive side, over 1.69 lakh people were cured from the disease.

    As many as 1,69,797 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 1,53,106, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    With 1,07,958 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (44,661) and Delhi (41,182).

    Meanwhile, the recovery rate of coronavirus patients has crossed 50% according to the data released by the ministry of health on Sunday, which in terms of numbers translates to 1,62,378 patients cured of Covid-19 so far, including 8,049 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours.

