Coronavirus cases in India rise to 110

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union health ministry said.

The number of cases includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.

Uttarakhand reported its first case on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Fresh case of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 12. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 32, Ladakh three and Jammu and Kashmir two. Telangana reported three cases. Rajasthan also reported two cases. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Kerala has recorded 22 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

The total number of confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.