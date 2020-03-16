  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus cases in India rise to 110

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union health ministry said.

    The number of cases includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

    Coronavirus cases in India rise to 110
    File Photo

    While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.

    Uttarakhand reported its first case on Sunday.

    Coronavirus: Fresh case of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka

    Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 12. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 32, Ladakh three and Jammu and Kashmir two. Telangana reported three cases. Rajasthan also reported two cases. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

    Kerala has recorded 22 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

    The total number of confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death toll infection india

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X