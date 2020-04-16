  • search
    Coronavirus cases cross 2,000-mark in Mumbai, 202 cured so far

    Mumbai, Apr 16: The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed the 2,000-mark on Thursday, reaching 2,043 with 107 new patients being detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

    The city reported 1,000 new cases injust six days. The coronavirus cases tally in the country''s financial capital had crossed 1,000 on April 11.

    Representational Image

    Three COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday night, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the city to 116, said a BMC release.

    "Two of those died had co-morbidities (existing health issues) and one had both co-morbidities and age-related factors," said a BMC officer.

    Also, 21 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the number of cured cases in the city to 202.

    The civic body also said that 299 people were admitted to hospitals for possible COVID-19 infection during the day.

    In Dharavi, one of the biggest slum areas in the country, 26 new cases of infection including a dead patient were reported on Thursday. It took the tally of coronavirus cases in Dharavi area to 86, including nine deaths.

    Meanwhile, a senior official said that two family members of a fire brigade official residing at Byculla tested positive and hence the officer and neighbours were put under home quarantine.

    "Swab test of close contacts of the family as well as the fire official were negative," he said, adding that as a precaution two floors of the building have been quarantined.

    "All the fire brigade staff engaged in sanitisation operation are providedwith personal protective equipment," he added.

    The BMC on Thursday also collected swab samples of 87 mediapersons who are out in the field covering the pandemic at a special health camp.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai

