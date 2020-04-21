  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus can remain upto 24 hours on cardboard, 7 days on face masks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: As the Experts are still learning about how the coronavirus survives and spreads, including how temperature affects that process, a new Lancet study found that Coronavirus could live up to three days on a plastic or stainless steel doorknob and 7 days on face masks.

    Coronavirus can remain upto 24 hours on cardboard, 7 days on face masks

    A preliminary study released last week also showed that the coronavirus could be aerosolized, which means it could potentially live in the air. It could live up to three days on some surfaces. The study also said that the concentration of the virus on all surfaces reduced quite rapidly over time.

    However, the study is not yet peer-reviewed. That means that other experts have not had the chance to check the quality of the research, and its not advised that doctors use it in a clinical setting. But as people try to cope with the disease, it's being widely read.

    But the Hong Kong team also found that common household disinfectants, including bleach, were effective in "killing" the virus.

    Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said,''You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19.''

    Air - 3 hours

    Copper - 4 hours

    Cardboard - 24 hours

    Wood- 2 days

    Cloth - 2 days

    Stainless steel - 2-3 days

    Polypropylene plastic - 3 days

    Glass - 4 days

    Paper money 4 days

    Outside of surgical mask - 7 days

    However, regularly touched objects and surfaces should be cleaned frequently with appropriate agents, and you should wash your hands properly or use a hand sanitiser with at least 62 per cent alcohol after touching them.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus surfaces

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X