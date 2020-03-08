Coronavirus: Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure to deal with the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that three cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far and one case is still under investigation.

The chief minister said that 168 isolation beds have been set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients. He appealed to the people in Delhi that if anybody from their neighbourhood had returned from foreign countries in the past 14 days, they should inform the government.

The chief minister, who chaired a state task force on Sunday, said the government was fully prepared to deal with the novel coronavirus, adding that people do not need to panic.

"An order has been issued to disinfect DTC, cluster buses, Delhi Metro and hospitals every day," he said.

"Three cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far. One case is still under under investigation. I want to tell this to everyone that the Delhi government is worried about it but we are fully prepared to tackle it. There is no need to panic and we need everyone's cooperation," he said.

After examining the three cases, it was learnt that the first infected person came in contact with 105 people, second came in contact with 168 in the last 14 days while the third person came in contact with 64 people, he said.

"All those who came in contact with them are being isolated and their samples are being collected and checked for symptoms," he added.

Healthy people need not wear mask and there is no need to stock up masks at your homes either, he said. He also urged people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water. All passengers at the airport are being screened.

Forty doctors of Delhi Government hospitals are deployed at the airports for the purpose. All those passengers who undergo thermal screenings at the airport once they go home, especially those from Delhi, are being kept under watch for 14 days to check for symptoms.

"1,40,603 passengers have been screened at the airports so far and have been put on surveillance," he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to employers to give paid leave to those quarantined so that their livelihood is not affected. The chief minister said that now 25 hospitals have the facilities where one can submit the samples.

Out of the 25 hospitals, six are private hospitals while others are those of the Delhi Government.

"We are making separate facilities for collection of samples and treatment in these hospitals so that if any patient arrives there, they don't come in contact with others," he said.

Conveying his greetings for Holi, Kejriwal urged people of Delhi to avoid going to crowded areas and save themselves from coronavirus.