Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal launches second plasma bank for COVID-19 patients in Delhi

New Delhi, July 14: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the second plasma bank for COVID-19 patients at government-run Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "After huge success of our first plasma bank, we are launching Delhi's 2nd plasma bank today at LNJP Hospital." Kejriwal was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia among other officials on the occasion.

According to reports, the hospital has hired three expert counsellors who will encourage COVID-19 patients to donate plasma and tell them it is a safe process.

"We already have a database of patients in our hospital and these counsellors will be calling them. However, patients who have recovered after treatment from other hospitals can also come and donate plasma to the bank," he said.

On Monday, the national capital recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in the last 35 days. The coronavirus tally in the national capital stands at 1,13,740.