  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Delhi plans aggressive contract tracing as Shah holds third review meet with Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital, the third such meeting in a week.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    During the meeting it was decided to hold more "robust" contact tracing, revamp the entire containment zone strategy and strengthen medical services in areas most affected by the virus.

    The discussion was held on Dr Paul's Committee Report on Containment Strategy on COVID-19 in Delhi.

    Major points of containment Strategy set by Dr Paul are:

    • Renewed delimitation of Containment Zones.
    • Strict monitoring & control over the limits & activities within Containment zones.
    • Contact Tracing of all infected persons.
    • Quarantining of Contacts, including use of Arogya Setu App.
    • Each house outside containment zones should be listed monitored,through which Delhi can get complete information.
    • COVID positive cases to be kept in a hospital, COVID Care Center or Home isolation.
    • COVID Care Centers to be run properly with the help of voluntary organizations/NGOs.
    • A Serological Survey will be conducted b/w 27 June and 10 July across Delhi.
    • Samples of 20,000 people will be tested.
    • An overall assessment of COVID infection will be done and a comprehensive strategy will be decided based on findings of the survey.

    The meeting also called for a survey of 20,000 people by the NCDC (National Centre for Disexase Control) and DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services).

    Last Sunday, Shah had held a meeting with the Chief Minister and health minister Satyendar Jain and issued a number of directions to contain and manage the spiraling cases of coronavirus in the national capital.

    The series of meetings started after the Supreme Courtpulled up Delhi and several other states earlier this month over their handling of the pandemic.

    "COVID-19 patients are treated worse than animals. In one case, a body was found in the garbage. Patients are dying and nobody is there to even attend to them," the Supreme Court had said after media reports regarding Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital.

    Highest single-day spike of 15,413 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths in India in last 24 hours

    The situation in Delhi was "horrendous, horrific and pathetic", the court remarked.

    On Monday, Shah had held a meeting with political parties in the National Capital Region. He also visited the LNJP hospital, where among other things, he ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in the wards.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah arvind kejriwal coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue