Coronavirus: All 645 Indian evacuees from virus-hit Wuhan test negative

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 06: All 645 Indian evacuees from China's Wuhan, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, have tested negative for coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday, 6 February, adding that no new case has been reported.

It said that as of February 6, 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights had been screened for novel coronavirus illness but no new case was detected.

India has so far reported three confirmed cases of nCoV from Kerala. Three medical students studying at the Wuhan University who returned to India recently tested positive for the virus.

Besides, 510 samples were tested by ICMR network laboratories, of which all had tested negative except for the three already reported positive cases.

The three cases are clinically stable, the ministry said in a statement.

It said that all 645 people evacuated from Wuhan, who were kept in isolation at Army Base and ITBP camps, tested negative for coronavirus.

Community surveillance and contact tracing is going on by IDSP for 6,558 persons across 32 states/UTs.

The Fourth Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held on Thursday under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss various technical issues, including review period of follow up required for asymptomatic travellers from China.

The Health Ministry in coordination with central ministries and all states/UTs is taking adequate measures for management of nCoV in India.

Foreigners who have been to China on or after 15 January are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders, Immigration officials said on Wednesday.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 563 as 73 people died on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths in a single day, while total confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018, Chinese health officials said on Thursday.