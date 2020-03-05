  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Air travellers coming from Italy, South Korea to carry medical certificate

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 05: Air travellers having visited or arriving from Italy and South Korea will require to submit a certificate of having "tested" negative from a health authorities-designated lab in their countries for coronavirus at the departure airport, a senior DGCA official said on Thursday.

    Coronavirus: Air travellers coming from Italy, South Korea to carry medical certificate

    The fresh travel curbs, which are in addition to the visa restrictions already in place, would come into effect from midnight of March 9 and will remain in place until cases of coronavirus subside, he said.

    The new measures come amid 29 people, including 16 Italian tourists, tested positive for coronavirus till Wednesday. The list includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month.

    Three persons have been discharged following recovery.

    "It has been decided that in addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from/ having visited Italy or South Korea and desirous of entering India will need a certificate of having tested negative for Covid-19 from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities of these countries," the official said.

    This is a temporary measure till cases of COVID-19 subside and will be enforced from past midnight on March 9, the official said.

    All scheduled airlines operating to and from India have been directed to strictly comply with the new additional measure and not allow boarding of any such passenger without such certificate at the point of embarkation, as per the official.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus travellers italy south korea

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X